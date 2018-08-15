There will be a temporary closure of 19th Street in Moline as part of the I-74 bridge construction.

On Friday, Aug. 17 the Illinois DOT says they will temporarily close northbound 19th Street from 27th Street to south of Avenue of the Cities. The work is expected to be completed the same day by 10 p.m.

Westbound traffic on I-74 exiting at 19th Street will still be able to travel north on 19th Street to the Avenue of the Cities.

Northbound on 19th Street from Avenue of the Cities to 12th Avenue remains closed through the end of the 2018 construction season.