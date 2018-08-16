'I blame you'; Jake Wilson's father, stepfather involved in altercation following press conference

Tensions were high during the press conference regarding the search for Jake Wilson were high and it was apparent after authorities wrapped up comments and an argument broke out.

Mike Wilson, Jake's biological father, attacked step-father Jeremy Neiswonger, saying it was all his fault.

Officers and firefighters were able to separate the two, but Sheriff Anthony Thompson says charges will be filed.

Thompson says he is going to file two simple assault charges against Mike Wilson, the biological father of Jake Wilson for attacking Jeremy Neiswonger.

The Sheriff says there is also going to be a no-contact order between the Neiswonger family and Mike Wilson's family, to keep the two families separated.