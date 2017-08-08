Texas flooding rescue caught on video

San Antonio firefighters extended their ladders as far as they could go to in order to reach a man who got caught trying to drive through high water.

Rescuers had a boat on standby, but they were able to reach him without the boat and bring him to safety.

Less than half a mile away, San Antonio Firefighters used a boat to rescue a woman who was trapped on top of her car.

An officer at the scene said the woman would likely face charges for endangering the lives of first responders.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms closed dozens of streets in the San Antonio area, and crews have responded to at least 15 vehicles trapped or stalled in high water.

