Texas girl electrocuted while trying to rescue kittens behind dryer

A Texas family is grieving after their 10-year-old daughter tragically died trying to rescue kittens.

It happened Saturday when 10-year-old Greenlee Maria reached behind the family's clothes dryer to retrieve the kittens.

That's when authorities say she was apparently electrocuted.

Maria's parents say they had complained to their landlord about electrical issues in the home but claim only unlicensed people were sent to address the problems so they refused service.

"There was enough electricity when I grabbed the dryer that it knocked me back," Greenlee's father Scott Hendrix said. "And between adrenaline and panic, I grabbed the dryer out the wall and got my little girl. She was already gone."

Little Greenlee's body has been sent for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.