Texas man arrested for illegally selling fireworks in Davenport

Updated: Sat 8:35 PM, Jun 30, 2018

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC)- A Texas man was arrested in Davenport on Saturday for illegally selling fireworks that police say he did not have a permit to have.

Documents from Davenport Police say Jarred Carlyle was arrested Saturday and also had marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a loaded firearm in his vehicle that he did not have a concealed carry permit for.

The call came in to the Fire Marshals Office around 12:45 Saturday afternoon. Officers went to the area of East Kimberly Road and Mississippi Ave.

Carlyle was charged with illegal sale of fireworks, carrying weapons, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

 