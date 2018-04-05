Texas meat company recalls 7,000 pounds of beef after not receiving federally mandated inspection

A Texas meat company is recalling more than 7,000-pounds of beef products. The meat is not known to have caused any problems, but the USDA discovered it was packaged without federally mandated inspection.

Most of the affected items are frozen and fresh cuts of beef marketed for use in tacos and fajitas under the brand name Texas Meat Packers.

They were sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas and Wisconsin.

The products were produced on March 23 and March 24.

Consumers that have any of the items are advised not to consume them. They should contact the Quality Assurance Department at Patterson Foods.