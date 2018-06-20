UPDATE: Texas motorists rescued from flooded roads

Heavy rains along the Texas coast have caused flooding in areas that were hit hard by Hurricane Harvey less than a year ago.

PHOTO: Flash Flood in Weslaco, Texas, Photo Date: 6/20/2018

National Weather Service meteorologist Tyler Castillo said Wednesday that since Tuesday, rain of 5 to 10 inches (13 to 25 centimeters) was widespread along the Texas coast with up to 15 inches (38 centimeters) in isolated areas. Port Aransas, which was devastated when Harvey hit last August, is among the cities inundated.

Port Aransas resident Chris Butler told KRIS television that the floodwaters are so high on some parts of a highway that connects the city with Corpus Christi that drivers were parking on the center median "for safety."

On Tuesday, heavy rains further north near Beaumont, also caused flooding. KHOU television reported that emergency management officials in Orange County say that as many as 15 homes flooded, several of which were still empty after being damaged during Harvey.

Chris Jenkins' home in Orange County was flooded with about 6 inches (15 centimeters) of water. He and his family had moved back into the home in March after it flooded during Harvey.

"Just coming and seeing everything floating on the floor, nothing can prepare you for it," Jenkins told KHOU.

On Wednesday morning, flood warnings and watches were issued for counties on and near the Texas coast from the border to an area about 80 miles (130 kilometers) south of Houston. A flash flood watch was also issued Wednesday for the Beaumont and Port Arthur areas, east of Houston.

Richie Quintero, deputy fire chief in Corpus Christi, said Wednesday that they city has gotten up to 14 inches (35 centimeters) in some areas since the rains began Monday afternoon. He said that fire, police and public works employees helped motorists on Tuesday evening. He said the rain came down "really quickly."

Quintero said that by Wednesday morning the situation had improved. He didn't have a count of how many motorists were rescued.

The National Weather Service says the slow-moving storm that submerged the coastal area is expected to finally move away Thursday morning. The weather service said 3 to 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) more of rain is possible along the coast before then.

"Rain chances should start decreasing a bit tonight and into tomorrow. If we get any more rainfall places will be quick to flood with as much rain as we've received in the last two days," Castillo said.