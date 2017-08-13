Texas veteran shares life story after tragedy during Quad Cities visit

Retired Staff Sergeant Shilo Harris of the United States Army has a new book called Steel Wheel.

The Texas veteran's book explains how he stays positive after an IED hit his Humvee in 2007, injuring him and killing 3 other people.

“It’s just a story of my life it's the story of the successes,” said Harris.

According to Harris, he said he always tries to keep a smile on his face and he hopes his new book can touch people’s lives.

“A few years back ... in all honesty, I didn't want to write a book. I knew it was going to be really hard and emotional for me to do it. I had a young service member that I served with on my second deployment that killed himself,” said Harris.

Even through the hard times, Harris said keeping bright spirits keeps him going.

“It would seem like at times I would come up against a wall, it just seemed impossible. I always try to stay positive and that's why I share the jokes and I try to keep a smile on my face. Everybody has bad days,” said Harris.

Many who went to the book signing said it was an honor to meet Sergeant Harris. Retired veteran Jeff Godines was a combat medic for 30 years. He brought his son to meet Harris as a someone to look up to.

“I’ve done two tours in Iraq and one in Afghanistan and seeing him at first brought back a lot of emotions of some of the injuries and things that I had to take care of. He's out there trying to motivate people and spreading a good message and help people,” said Godines.

Harris said all he wants to do is change people’s lives even if its only one at a time.

“For anybody that may be going through some trouble out there and looking at this mountain of troubles, try to get that aerial view, try to look down on it and see the changes that you can make. If you can make those changes by yourself, then do it. If you think you need a little bit of help go out there and seek some help get that hand up. It’s not about hands out, it’s about hands up,” said Harris.

BOOK SIGNINGS:

Tuesday, Noon - 1:30 p.m. & 5:30 - 7:00 p.m.

Tri-Med Health & Wellness

3400 Dexter Ct., Pavilion 1 Suite 105

Davenport

ShiloHarris.com

Patriot Project:

http://shiloharris.com/important-resources/patriot-project/