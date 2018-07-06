Texting-While-Driving tickets in Iowa have risen dramatically in the last year

In the past year, Iowa troopers have issued 1,131 tickets for driving and texting, going up from 182 the year before. Different approaches are being taken by police to catch those who are breaking the law, so drivers need to be aware and focused when behind the wheel.

A year ago Iowa made texting-while-driving a primary offense, meaning drivers can be stopped for texting even if they're not doing anything else wrong. That updated law has allowed police to pull over a lot more violators compared to the way it was before. Iowa State Trooper, Dan Loussaert, says that the new law makes it easier for them to ensure safety on the roads. "If we realize it's happening it's so much better when we can take action and people learn from their mistakes - nobody's perfect," he said. "Just accept the responsibility and learn from that mistake."

Tickets are never fun, but drivers are happy with the steps being taken to address the obvious problem. "There's been many crashes, many people have died cause of it," said driver Sebastian Perez. "It's important to keep people safer by putting in those laws."

Trooper Loussaert says that unmarked cop cars are becoming more common in an attempt to cut down on the distracted driving. They also try and look for cars that are swerving through lanes or changing speeds often. "Part of it is the social change," says Loussaert. "Educating people and using enforcement as a tool and getting society to make it unacceptable. We have to wake up and realize that this is a huge hazard on the road."

Loussaert says many think it's strictly young teen, but in reality it's a problem for everybody during this age of technology. He reminds us that there are settings and apps on phones that make it so no one can contact you while you are driving. Steps like that are encouraged for drivers so that no one gets a ticket, or worse, hurt.

In Illinois, state police have written more than 8,000 distracted driving tickets so far this year.

