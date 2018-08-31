Texting driver crashes into Iowa State Patrol car

This must have been awkward.

Someone texting and driving crashed into an Iowa State Patrol cruiser, according to a post Friday morning on the ISP Facebook page.

“When your head is buried in your phone, bad things can happen,” the post reads, “like running into the back of an Iowa State Patrol car.”

The accident happened in the Denison area, in northwestern Iowa.

Commenters on the Facebook post did not seem surprised.

Jeff Stevens writes, “See [people texting and driving] all day. Unreal how checking the phone constantly is a priority over safety.”

Jim Tuller writes, “I drive a lot for my job and the amount of people texting and driving is staggering. I'm not sure how to fix the problem but it's a big one.”

The ISP post ends with a message in all-caps telling drivers to put their phones down when driving.