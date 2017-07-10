The 2017 John Deere Classic kicks off in Silvis

It's the start of golf week in the Quad Cities. Pros are rolling into town for the John Deere Classic at TPC at Deere Run in Silvis.

The mini Pro-Am kicks things off on Monday, July 10, 2017, along with practice rounds for the pros on the course.

Tuesday is Youth Day. Wednesday is the John Deere Classic Pro-Am, with the first round of play kicking off on Thursday.

Last year's champion, Ryan Moore, is returning this year to defend his title. KWQC will be on the course with updates throughout the week, both on the air and online.

