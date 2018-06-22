The 22nd Annual Tractor Ride will bring 550 tractors through Blue Grass

Over 500 tractors will be making their way through the city of Blue Grass on Tuesday, June 26.

The Blue Grass Police Department posted to its Facebook page Thursday making the announcement. They said 550 tractors will come through the Quad Cities as part of its 22nd Annual Tractor Ride.

"They will start at West Lake Park then travel to East Telegraph Road to Mayne Street. They will travel Mayne Street to Zachary Road and turn south and head toward Buffalo where they will have lunch at the Buffalo Community Center before driving to Credit Island. This is a three-day event. Blue Grass and Buffalo will be the focal point on the second day," the department posted on its Facebook page.

The Blue Grass Police Department, Buffalo, Iowa Police Department, Scott County and Muscatine County Sheriff's Departments will be out helping traffic get along as swiftly as possible on the second day of the 3-day journey.

