Boss of notorious Chicago street gang to be sentenced

The 40-year-old leader of one of Chicago's most violent street gangs, the Hobos, will learn if he'll spend the rest of his life in prison. Gregory "Bowlegs" Chester Thursday will be among the first members of the gang prosecutors call an "all-star team" of criminals to be sentenced. Prosecutors want a life term for a conspiracy that included nine murders. Chester's attorney, asked for a 20-year prison term, saying his client never killed anyone. Prosecutors say others did "his dirty work."

