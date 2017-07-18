The Amateur and Junior Disc Golf World Championships comes to the QC

Players and fans of disc golf are pouring into the Quad Cities for the Amateur and Junior Disc Golf World Championships.

Over 650 competitors will be divided into various classes to compete for the title.

Disc golf is similar to regular golf, but instead of clubs and golf balls competitors throw discs into baskets. The person that gets it in the least number of throws for the entire round, determines your winner.

This is the first time the tournament will be held in the Quad Cities.

Michael Downes, the Professional Disc Golf Association Events Manager, said, "Quad Cities put a bid back in 2015 for this event and through the overwhelming support from the community and the convention for visitor's bureau, the four cities around the area and such a supportive disc golf community, it was such a clear-cut choice for us."

If you want to check it out, the finals will be held at West Lake Park on Saturday.