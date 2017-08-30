The Annual Toys for Tots program needs a space

The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve is getting ready for its annual Toys for Tots drive.

According to Gunnery Sgt. , Alice Ramos said the first order of business is to find a place to store and distribute all the donated toys.

Toys for Tots is a nation wide program that assists during the holiday season to needed families and children.

Ramos said the U.S. Marine Corps is looking for a warehouse space, possibility 30 to 50 square feet. The location must have heat, truck access and the ability to accommodate for 100 vehicles.

The warehouse is needed during the holiday program which kicks off on October 1, 2017, through January 15, 2018.

“All the collections go directly back into the community.. so everything that is being collected in the Quad Cities goes directly back to the communities and we service a 50-mile radius of the Quad Cities,” said Ramos.

If you would like to donate, the items the U.S. Marine Corps are looking for the following:

• Wrapped toys

• Preferably new toys

• No stuffed Animals

• No toys that resemble a weapon

If you know a place to hold the annual Toys for Tots, please contact Gunnery Sgt. Alice Ramos.

Email at alice.ramos@usmc.mil

