The Backwater Gamblers performed last water ski show of the season

It was a bittersweet moment on the water as the Backwater Gamblers Water Ski Club performed for the last time today since the season has now come to an end.

Kirsten Parr brought her family along.

"It is a great community event, just to get the community out and enjoy a great non profit show and it brings the community together and it is a great ski team, so I really enjoy it," said Parr.

Her daughter, Madison Jungwirth, said her favorite part is the flips over the ramps.

"To see the ski people do tricks and stunts up in the air and in the water," said Jungwirth.

Tagen Tipton is the show director. She said it takes a lot of time and brainstorming to put a show together, but enjoys seeing it all come together.

"I like putting the shows together and then we had a fantastic crowd last night and an amazing energy so just being able to perform for the Quad Cities and just seeing everyone enjoying our shows is really, really cool," said Tipton.

Michael Becker said it is about putting together a show for their home crowd.

"It is a volunteer organization, so we don't get paid for what we do, it's truly the applause we're here for and last night we had one of the biggest crowds I've ever seen and its what keeps us coming back year in and year out," said Becker.

Becker said he was sort of born into the organization. This is his eighteenth year with the club. Becker said the team has a special bond.

"We would spend whole summers together, we're training four to five days a week, sometimes six days a week and it is like a second family for all of us," said Becker.

Larry Anderson is also on the team and has been skiing with his family for 28 years.

"Early on as the kids were growing up, we would ski together. We have something in common that we could talk about at the dinner table, so it bonded us," said Anderson.

Although the season may be over, Anderson said the Backwater Gamblers will continue to ski for the next couple of weeks and learn new tricks for next year.

