The Bees Are Abuzz

The buzz at Saint Ambrose University these days is the addition of a multi-million dollar Wellness and Recreation Center. The twenty one and a half million dollar project is getting plenty of attention.

A state of the art track is one of the feature attractions. Track Coach Dan Tomlin thinks it will be a game changer. Tomlin says the track surface is fast and the same type used at the Drake Relays and the Olympics. The Fighting Bees will host their first meet, ever, at the center on Saturday.

There are new classrooms and laboratory space for health and wellness-related programs, including Kinesiology. Vice President for Finance Mike Poster says the center is the largest, single capital project in university history. The estimated economic impact is forty million dollars.

Already, the university is using the center for recruiting. First year student enrollment for the fall was up over one hundred from the previous fall. A two story, cardio-weightlifting workout center is extremely popular with students, faculty and staff.

Alumni and donor supporters helped tremendously with the fundraising. A showcase. A gem. A facility important to the future of Saint Ambrose University.