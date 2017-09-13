The Bodice Project: Ovarian Cancer awareness in the Quad Cities

The NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is displaying 24 artistic creations throughout the Quad Cities to raise awareness.

NormaLeah Ovarian Cancer Initiative is expanding its ovarian cancer awareness and education eﬀorts with the help of local artists and businesses through The Bodice Project. These works of art are on display around the community and will remain in place through September 20.

On Saturday, September 23, NormaLeah will host The Bodice Auction Party at the Figge Art Museum.

The bodices will be auctioned off at the event. Self-guided tour maps are available HERE.

Tickets to the event are $40 each and include appetizers, cash bar, and live auction of the 24 hand-crafted bodices.

Contact NormaLeah at 309.794.0009 to reserve your ticket, corporate table or to become a sponsor.

“It’s estimated that 80% of women have never talked to their doctors about this disease” said Jodie Kavensky, founder, and CEO of NormaLeah. “We are empowering women so they can recognize the subtle symptoms, assess their personal risk, and seek medical attention for the best outcome.”

Ovarian cancer has long been considered a “silent killer” because the symptoms are subtle and advance slowly. It is hard to detect, difficult to treat, and there is no reliable screening test. All women are at risk for ovarian cancer and approximately 1 in 75 women will develop the disease during her lifetime.

