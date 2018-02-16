Boys & Girls Clubs warn of fraudulent solicitation at QC stores

Have you seen someone standing outside a local business collecting money for the Boys & Girls Clubs? Not so fast!

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley (BGCMV) recently learned that scammers were spotted at the Hy-Vee on Utica Ridge Road on Friday, February 16, as well as at nearby businesses like Ulta and TJ Maxx.

They say these individuals are selling cookies and asking for money that they claim will support BGCMV. They are even handing out "flyers", but these are not documents created by the organization.

In the past, individuals have stationed themselves outside Wal-Mart stores in the area, and some have wandered through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and asking for donations.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Valley would like the community to know that they never solicit money by standing outside businesses or by visiting your home. The organization contacts the businesses and local authorities when they are notified of these scams.

If you ever suspect fraudulent solicitation, officials say you should contact your local police, and/or reach out to the organization the scammers pretend to represent.