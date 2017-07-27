The Brady Street Sprints kick off the 2017 Bix 7 weekend

Bix weekend kicks off once again on Thursday evening right out side the KWQC studios with the annual competition for the short distance runners. It's the Brady Street Sprints. The quarter mile run up Brady Street, affectionatly known as the Battle Up Brady, kicks off at 7 p.m.

Despite the difficulty of a 400 meter race, there is an event for all ages and on top of the individual sprint events, there are also team relays.

There's are two men's and women's open races, 29 and under and 39 and under; and Two masters races for both men and women, 40 and over.

There are also the high school relays. and the Bix 7 Sponsors Race, which is also a relay.

