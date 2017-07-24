Closures in Davenport due to high river levels

The City of Davenport posted on its Facebook the closures everyone should expect with the Mississippi River being above flood stage.

The following flood measures have been implemented based on current and predicted conditions.

Roads

• S Concord is closed from River Dr to Utah.

• Gaines St is closed south of River Dr.

• Beiderbecke is closed at Harrison St and at Priester Dr.

Recreation

• Credit Island is closed.

• The riverfront bike path between LeClaire Park and Credit Island is closed.

• Water is/will begin covering portions of LeClaire Park today.

Facilities

• Modern Woodmen Park remains open. Appropriate flood precautions have been installed.

• Access to the Compost Facility is available via Rockingham Rd/Hwy 22 to Wapello to Railroad Ave.

• The River’s Edge, the Freight House, and Union Station will all remain open for business.

Other Measures

• Pumps have been set, and appropriate gates closed to prevent river levels from backing into the storm sewer system in various low lying areas within the City.

The City also is reminding residents to not play, wade, walk, bike or drive through floodwater. Flood currents can present hazardous conditions, not to mention the hidden dangers that could lie within the floodwater. It can take just 12 inches of water to float a car, and 6 inches to knock you off your feet.

Crews are monitoring conditions and prepared to respond as needed.