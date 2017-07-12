The Clinton County Fair has a new exhibit

The main attraction of the 2017 fair is a new pig barn that includes a new pig birthing center. The pig birthing center shows how to watch pigs give birth first hand.

2017 is the first year for the center. The barn holds more than 50 pigpens.

Organizers say the purpose of the educational center is to give fairgoers the “real deal.”

“I think a lot of us today just think food just comes from the grocery store and don't have a true understanding of what goes on a day to day basis on the farm,” said Fair member Chris McCullough.

McCullough said the pig barn has been in the works for years. The building cost approximately $500,000.

“What we want to show them is how we use modern practices to help our animals be healthy and happy. Kids will be able to come as well as other people in the community see what actually happens and understand how farmers take care of their pigs at that production level,” said McCullough.

The fair also has many hands-on activities and shows relating to agriculture. The fair will have livestock shows, evening entertainment, truck pull, garden tractor pull, bull riding and barrel racing.

Organizers said Sunday, July 15 a crowd favorite as it is the demolition derby.

Fair admission is as follows:

4-H wristband or FFA wristband - free

9 years old and under - free

Season passes - $20

Daily prices - $5 before 3 PM and $10 after 3 PM

The 2017 Clinton County Fair is from July 12-15.

