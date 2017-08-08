The Davenport school district has revamped the JB Young building

In 2016, JB Young Intermediate School was closed, now it is back open for a different purpose.

The first floor of the building is getting used as an opportunity center for teens operated by the Boys and Girls Club of America.

Unit Director Megan Mills said the new teen center would be directly for 6th grade through 12th grade as an after school program center from 3-7PM.

“I cannot wait to get the teens in here, I think it’s going to be exciting,” said Mills.

The building will also house pre-kindergarten classes, a culinary program utilizing a commercial kitchen and other projects are in the works according to Mike Maloney, Director of Operations at Davenport Community Schools.

“There's a need for services here in the local community and we have the service providers who are willing to be here at J.B. Young,” said Maloney.

Maloney said there will be a phased two on the building in a couple of weeks and renovations will still continue by the time school begins.

"We think it's a good thing, it's a transformation, a reuse of the building that serves the community. And we have a number of people who have attended school here and now they have seen it transformed into another use," said Maloney.

The project will also have some of the school district administrations offices moving upstairs to the second floor.

The Boys and Girls Club will be up and running by the first day of school on August 24, 2017.

