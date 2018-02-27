Mitch Dettman is back in familiar territory. The Davenport Central High School graduate has a business presence in his hometown.

Dettman owns The Full Kit at Third and Main, in downtown Davenport. From hats down to shoes, there’s a unique blend of men’s apparel and footwear at the shop.

He agreed to a five year lease. Dettman opened the Davenport business three years ago. He also owns The Full Kit in Iowa City.

He has lots of experience in retail, and that was a big help when he opened the business locally.

At least one shoe in the store has a story. Dettman designed the colors of a shoe with Nike. The colors are linked to the Wizard of Oz and the 2006 Iowa City tornado The dark part of the shoe represents a funnel cloud. Red is the color of the ruby red slippers in the movie. Inside the shoe is yellow, representing the Yellow Brick Road.

Mitch thinks good things are happening downtown, and he’s excited about the resurgence. The business is open six days a week. The Full Kit. With the casual approach.