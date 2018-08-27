The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce announces Landeros as Executive Director

The Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce board of directors has promoted Zenaida Landeros as its Executive Director. Landeros is the first Latina to lead the Hispanic chamber, the only business advocacy organization in the Quad Cities dedicated specifically to the needs of the Hispanic business community.

“A challenge that many organizations face is reaching out to a diverse demographic and figuring out what they can offer to engage and involve them, Landeros has been instrumental in ensuring our events and award-winning programs are relevant and successful,” said Bob Ontiveros, founder and chairperson of the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. “She’s very well respected in the business community.”

Founded in October 2008, the Greater Quad Cities Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be stepping into a significant milestone of 10 years of operations. “Construction and other trades companies, restaurants, and all businesses benefit our local economy, feed our families, and help build the community we live in,” said Landeros. “The Hispanic Chamber is here to support and promote our community and members.”