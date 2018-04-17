The Harborview project brings a new look to historic buildings in Davenport

The $40 million Harborview project is moving along. In total, twelve buildings will be renovated as a part of this project.

Now, located on the eastern edge of Downtown Davenport, the third phase is underway. At $35 million, this phase is the bulk of the project. Y&J Development Group has already renovated the Isabel Bloom building and the building at the corner of Federal and River Drive, 735 Federal Street. Now, crews are working on the Gordon – Van Tine Lofts, located in the Harborview building and the warehouse right behind it.

Y&J Partner, Joe Erenberger says these will become high-end apartments with commercial space and a shopping center in the ground levels.

“Basically, just expanding the downtown a little bit further this way to accommodate the growth and the need for housing that we have in the downtown.”

Erenberger says the buildings, while over 100 years old, are sturdy and strong.

Not only will this project feature 113 new apartments, but Erenberger also says a rooftop swimming pool.

“We’ve got a lot of interest, a lot of people interested in renting it. We've had a lot of applications filled out of people wanting to pre-get in on it.”

Phase three of the project is expected to be complete at the end of 2018. The next part, phase four, will include the surrounding buildings Y&J Development Group owns. They will be renovating those for various purposes.