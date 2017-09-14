The Hurricane Harvey Hawk has been released

An injured hawk that took shelter in a Houston man's taxicab before Hurricane Harvey is back in the wild.

The female Cooper's hawk, dubbed Harvey the Hurricane Hawk, was released Wednesday in north Texas.

The hawk spent the last two weeks in rehabilitation.

The cab driver found her, named her, and turned the hawk into a local wildlife center.

He says he couldn't be happier that she is back in the wild.

"It's full circle. Full, amazing circle. It's what is supposed to happen. Harvey is set free, and I hope she does not look back," said cab driver William Brusco.

Handlers who treated the hawk say she would not have survived the storm if she hadn't hopped in the cab.

