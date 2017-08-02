The Iowa Court of Appeals affirmed Mark Smith’s sentence of life without parole for a conviction of murder in 1987 according to a Scott County press release.

Smith was 18 when he was convicted of stabbing 15-year-old Jennifer Crompton to death in Bettendorf.

Scott County officials say Smith filed an application for post-conviction relief claiming a mandatory sentence of life without parole for an eighteen year-old is cruel and unusual punishment.

On motion of the Scott County Attorney, the District Court dismissed Smith’s application. He appealed.

The Court of Appeals held Smith was not entitled to post-conviction relief. The supreme court has explicitly stated juveniles are constitutionally different from adults for purposes of sentencing.