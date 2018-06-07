Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council names its new executive director

The Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council named Brooke Lovelace Hundling its new executive director.

Lovelace has more than 20 years of experience developing, implementing, managing and leading programs and system change activities promoting independence and self-determined lives for Iowan's with disabilities.

She was previously program coordinator of Iowa's Money Follows the Person program with Iowa's Center of Disabilities and Development.

"[Lovelace] brings a wealth of knowledge in the area of disabilities program implementation.” Chair of the Council Steve Crew said. “Her ability to create and implement innovative approaches to address systemic weaknesses was a trait our Council sought to foster moving forward."

When Lovelace begins her new role, her goal will be to help make progress on the Iowa DD Council's five year goals of advocacy and system change.

“I believe now, more than ever, it is so important that people with disabilities and their families have the tools, resources and knowledge to successfully advocate and take action to create change so they can live the lives they want,” Lovelace said. “I believe Iowa has made progress with helping people with disabilities become integrated and part of their communities, but much work is still needed. I am excited to be a part of an organization charged with assisting in just that.”

Lovelace graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Sociology from Iowa State and a Master of Science in Rehabilitation Administration from Drake University.

For more information about the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council visit iddcouncil.idaction.org, or call 866-432-2846.

