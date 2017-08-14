Tattered and torn does not cut it with a twelve year old from Moline. Liam Willcox is a modern day "patriot." He is on a mission to replace old with new.

When Liam sees an American Flag that's worn out, he makes it a point to take it down with the owner's permission. With help from his mom and brothers, Willcox identifies flags in need of some tender loving care.

Local businesses and the VFW have donated new flags, applauding what "Likeable Liam" is doing.

Recently, he stopped by at Geri Heitz's home in East Moline. She was thrilled by the kindness of a young man who raised a new flag in place of one that was damaged in a storm.

Liam pays tribute to the military men and women who fight and fought for our freedom. He plans to continue his noble effort, and is also learning about the proper way to retire the torn out flags. Three cheers for the red, white, and blue, and the kid patriot from Moline!

