The Latest: Rauner to extend session if no budget by Friday

The Latest on a legislative special session in Springfield as the state of Illinois nears the start of a third straight fiscal year without a budget (all times local):

3:15 p.m.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner says if legislators fail to send him a budget by Friday, he'll extend a legislative special session until they "get the job done."

The Republican issued the news in a statement Wednesday afternoon as lawmakers met in special session for an eighth straight day at the Capitol. The new fiscal year starts Saturday. If legislators fail to reach an agreement before then, Illinois will enter a third straight year without a spending plan.

Rauner called lawmakers back to Springfield last week after they blew past a critical budget deadline last month. Now any budget deal will require a three-fifths majority vote instead of a simple majority.

Several dueling budget plans are before the Democrat-controlled House and Senate, along with proposals for pro-business reforms that Rauner has demanded.

2:55 p.m.

A statewide property tax freeze demanded by Gov. Bruce Rauner as part of a deal to end a two-year budget stalemate has failed in the House.

The 59-46 tally Wednesday fell one vote short of passage.

It would have created a four-year freeze on the nation's next-to-highest property taxes. But it would have exempted Chicago, the city's school system and 17 other financially distressed school districts. It also would have exempted many cities' payments on long-term debt and their contributions to police and fire pension systems.

The sponsor was House Majority Leader Barbara Flynn Currie. The Chicago Democrat says it went further than she even wanted. But she says it was crucial to getting Republican Rauner's agreement to the state's first budget deal since 2015.

12:05 p.m.

House Democrats are advancing legislation this week designed to get a budget deal by appeasing Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner on the tangential issues he's demanded.

But a spending plan that has been absent in Illinois for two years appears doomed in advance of Saturday's start of another fiscal year. That's because House Speaker Michael Madigan is making his own non-budget demands.

The Chicago Democrat wants Rauner to sign an education funding overall, OK insurance-rate regulation in workers' compensation and more.

That's unlikely. Madigan says, "That's his decision, not my decision."

Madigan plans floor votes Wednesday on issues tangential to the budget that Republican Rauner has insisted upon for two years. They include cost-cutting changes to workers' compensation, government consolidation and a property tax freeze.

4:50 a.m.

Illinois lawmakers are continuing efforts to seal a state budget deal.

House Democrats could call a vote Wednesday on a statewide property tax freeze that would make exceptions for Chicago, distressed school districts and cities trying to pay off long-term debt and make contributions to police and fire pension programs.

The property tax freeze is a long-standing demand of Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner in exchange for the state's first budget in two years.

Republicans will examine a budget presented to them Tuesday. House Democrats said it's a $36.5 billion outline dependent on $5 billion in increased income taxes. It also cuts spending by $3 billion and boosts education spending by $350 million.

Lawmakers face a deadline of Friday for agreeing to a budget before a new fiscal year begins Saturday.