White House lawyer dismisses Flynn guilty plea

A White House lawyer says that nothing about former national security adviser Michael Flynn's guilty plea "implicates anyone other than Mr. Flynn."

Lawyer Ty Cobb also points out that Flynn worked in the White House for only 25 days and that he was a "former Obama administration official."

Cobb put out a statement Friday after Flynn pleaded guilty Friday to making false statements to the FBI. As part of a plea deal, Flynn has admitted that a senior member of the Trump transition team directed him to make contact with Russian officials in December 2016.

Cobb said the "false statements involved mirror the false statements to White House officials which resulted in his resignation in February of this year."

Trump has previously referred to Flynn as a "wonderful man."