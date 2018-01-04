The Lullaby Lady

She is a gifted musician who is in harmony with her harp. Twenty year old Alyssa Panjwani is combining music with business. The Bettendorf woman is taking her talent to another level.

Alyssa is creating a cd which features lullabies. She has a love for newborns and moms. Alyssa is a certified postpartum doula and her business Is Lullababy Doula Services. She assists families as they transition into life with a newborn.

Her musical talent also creates a sense of peace and harmony. She provides comfort music for both the baby and parents.

Alyssa is also an on line student at Liberty University in Virginia. She also travels twice a month to Wheaton College to further her skills as a harpist.

She was born in California, grew up in the Quad Cities, and graduated high school in Singapore. She has visited about thirty countries. Her dad works for John Deere and his job has taken the family all over the globe.

A lullaby lady. A terrific talent! A small business owner!