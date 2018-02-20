The Mercer County Crime Stoppers is looking for wanted man from New Boston

The Mercer County Crime Stoppers is currently looking for information in regards to a wanted person.

Authorities are looking for 31-year-old Joshua Dale Session with a last known address of 715 Oak Street, New Boston, Illinois. Session is wanted out of Mercer County for multiple felony charges including aggravated fleeing, eluding and residential burglary.

Session is described as a 6'02" white male, with brown hair and hazel eyes and approximately 165-pounds. Session has multiple tattoos of marijuana leaves on his upper left arm and wears glasses.

If you have any information regarding the location of this individual, or any other crimes, please contact the Mercer County Crime Stoppers at our toll-free number at 1-800-582-2762, or 309-582-3500.

If your information leads to the arrest of this person, or persons involved in other crimes a cash reward of UP TO $1000 will be paid to you in a confidential manner.

