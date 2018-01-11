The Merry Makers

Becky Farias is embarking on a new chapter of her life. She is a first time business owner who set up shop in the former Fraternal Order of Eagles building in downtown East Moline.

Becky's business is Makers Studio. She rents space on the ground floor. This is a place where artisans and crafters make and display their work. There are calligraphers, jewelry makers, weavers, and a host of other gifted people whose work is on consignment at the studio.

The building is about one hundred years old. So far, Becky has about forty vendors. People who love the fact that there work is on display for the public to see.

Becky's mother is a silent partner. She helps out with the bookwork and the budgeting.

Becky also operates a Fair Trade Market in the business. Sales from several of those items go to people who live in underdeveloped nations. A confident woman who believes she could and she did. Creating a downtown studio. An indoor art colony, so to speak. Bringing more business activity to the downtown!