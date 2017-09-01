The Meth Response Team responds after Monmouth woman seeks treatment for burns

An investigation has been launched after a mother showed up at a Galesburg hospital with burns.

Just after midnight on Wednesday the Warrant County Sheriff’s Office was notified that a burn victim was being treated at the hospital. Police say a 44-year-old woman was home with her two children in Monmouth, Illinois when a fire started.

Police were originally told the fire involved the combustion of cleaning chemicals being handled by the woman. Her friend took her to the hospital in Galesburg and she was later taken to Rockford, Illinois. The children were not injured.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office requested the Little York Fire Department responded to ensure there was no further danger of fire. The Illinois State Fire Marshal also responded to the scene. That’s when the Fire Marshal requested the Galesburg Fire Department HAZMAT team to come and assist. Based on the HAZMAT team findings, the West Central Illinois Task Force responded with Meth Response Team members and turned items they found over to the sheriff.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office, WCITF, and the office of State Fire Marshal are continuing the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time. Because of that, KWQC has made the decision not to name the woman involved in this investigation.

