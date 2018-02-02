The mission continues: The Children’s Therapy Center

They have a tremendous track record, dating back decades. The Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities serves about four hundred fifty children a year.

The center has a new look. Now located in Rock Island, the center has twenty four thousand square feet. Thirteen thousand of that is therapy and office space according to President Angie Peterson.

There is more space to store equipment. More space for children to play and get the therapy they need.

Families often turn to the therapy center when they have no other place to go.The Children’s Therapy Center never turns a family away. The center offers financial assistance to help assist with a child’s medical bills.

The center is only about one hundred thousand dollars shy of successfully completing the one point two million dollar capital campaign. So many kind and generous people believe in the mission

of the Children’s Therapy Center of the Quad Cities. A mission which hopefully will continue for years to come!