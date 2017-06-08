The Mississippi River is now below flood stage

The river has dropped below 13ft and is expected to continue receding. All affected roads, bike path, and recreation areas have been re-opened.

City staff has disinfected the flood panels at Modern Woodmen Park and will be dissembling the panels through Friday.

The boat docks at Marquette St have been re-installed. The docks at Credit Island and S Concord will be re-installed by the end of the month.

Of special note, while Marquette Landing has been re-opened, there are two events that will take place over the next two weekends that will close the area.

• FOVMP for PTSD - Landing closed 8am to Noon, Saturday, June 10th

• The Muddy Fest, Motorcycles and Music - Landing closed Friday, June 16th through Sunday, June 18th

