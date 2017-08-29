The Mississippi Valley Regional Center is asking for blood donations for the holiday

The Mississippi Valley Regional Blood center is helping with blood donations after Hurricane Harvey.

A staff member said the storm has estimated to cost blood providers approximately 1,000 donations due to canceled blood drives and donors who were unable to make it to their appointments.

“Blood centers across the nation are working to help replenish that lost supply, we're one of those centers. We are sending blood to Dallas, which then be driven into Houston because the airports are closed,” said Director of Donor Services Nurse Pete Lux.

Lux said people can come in to donate and it should take no more than 45 minutes.

He said the blood center has already sent about 100 units to Dallas so far and will continue to do so as needed.

The center is asking for more donations around the holiday weekend.

However, the center will close on Labor Day September 4, 2017, but the blood needed at location hospitals will remain the same.

