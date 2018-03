The Missouri Valley Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament is back for a third year in the QC.

Ten teams will go head to head to battle it out for a conference title.

Drake won the tourney last year and return as the top seed for 2018.

Valparaiso is a new addition to the conference, replacing Wichita State.

The first game tips-off at 4 p.m. March 8 at the TaxSlayer Center.