UPDATED 3:30 p.m.

The Moline Police Department posted on its Facebook page that the woman has been found.

Cheryl Ewert, 60-year-old Moline resident, who suffers from dementia, wandered away from her residence in the 4800 block 27th Avenue. She was last seen near HyVee, 4218 Avenue of the Cities, Moline at approximately 11:45 a.m.

Police say she has been found an reunited with her family.