Ottawa and Naplate remember deadly 2017 tornado that ripped through community

Feb. 28 marks one year since a deadly tornado ripped through the Ottawa/Naplate community. Two people died and dozens of others were injured.

On the 2018 anniversary, the city of Naplate is hosting a memorial to remember and celebrate how far the communities have come.

On Facebook, the city of Ottawa posted the event. According to their page, the memorial will also honor Naplate's former mayor, James “Jocko” Rick.

Former Mayor Rick passed away on Feb. 4, just less than a month before the anniversary of the tornado.

According to the city of Ottawa's social media post, the Village Hall will be open to the public Feb. 28 from 4:30- 8 p.m. There, people will be able to walk through and view pictures and a slideshow of the recovery process. The event is also supposed to include the unveiling of a new store rendering. The post said the store will be placed on Ottawa Ave. and will be dedicated to commemorating the two communities coming together.