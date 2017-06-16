The QCA packs in another full weekend

Another busy weekend of events and activities across the QCA.

Two major events are taking place at nearly the same time in downtown Moline tomorrow: a big concert at the iWireless Center and a run and beer fest.

The Microbrew Mile starts at 4 o'clock with four waves of a one-mile run. A 6k is at 5:15. After that, the craft beer festival runs until 8.

Moline Police held a news conference to spread the word about traffic and parking.

"I would say arrive early and exercise patience with the police officers and the traffic flow. We will get people to the venues provided that people are arriving early and make sure the traffic flow is moving smoothly," said Lt. Brian Johnson of the Moline Police Department.

Police said they want people traveling from Iowa to Illinois to take the River Drive exit. From Illinois coming in on I-74, take the 7th Avenue exit to get to the iWireless Center.

A new festival of motorcycles and music is going on at Centennial Park in Davenport. Muddy Fest has live music, motorcycles, and celebrity appearances. Main events include Robby Krieger of the Doors. Local band The Zealots open for them at 7 Friday night.

Saturday's main event is Sublime with Rome and local band Rude Punch as the opener. We'll have more on the festival tonight at ten.

River Action is hosting its Father's Day tradition Ride the River this weekend. The 33rd annual bi-state bicycle tour allows bicyclists to explore the bike trails of Illinois and Iowa, and it even includes a riverboat ride on the Celebration Belle.

Ride the River bike routes open Sunday morning at 7.