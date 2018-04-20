The Quad Cities Big Table begins Friday

The Quad Cities Big Table begins on Friday, April 20.

5,000 Quad Cities residents from all walks of life will be coming together to hold hour-long conversations to discuss how to build and support a connected, inclusive and supportive community. These small group conversations, at locations and times, decided by the participants, on either April 20 or 21 will be continued through social media using #QCBigTable. There is no cost to participate.

CASI, Center for Active Seniors, Inc is inviting the public to attend its private location Big Table.

Where: 1035 West Kimberly Road, Davenport, IA, 52806

When: Friday, April 20, 1 - 2 p.m.

How to Register:

1. Under "Participant Registration" select the "Join a Private Location" option.

2. Fill out all of the necessary personal information and select the 34th location option CASI - Center for Active Seniors.

3. Scroll down and click the button to Proceed to Confirmation Page.