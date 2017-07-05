The Quad Cities celebrates Independence Day

In Bettendorf, people lined the streets to enjoy the celebration.

Floats, bands, and organizations marched along the route.

Leading the parade, hometown natives and former Iowa Hawkeye football players Brett Greenwood and Pat Angerer were the 2017 Grand Marshals.

“This is one the best parades in the quad cities. We come here every year instead of going to other places. We come down and enjoy it, have fun and show your patriotism. It is the fourth of July, Independence Day, and we want to try to teach the kids to enjoy this and instill in them some of the reasons why we celebrate this holiday,” said Resident Bill Francis.

Another city celebrated with Independence day events.

In East Moline, people lined the streets for the 59th Annual AMVET 4th of July parade.

For two sisters, this parade started a new tradition.

Stepanie Roessler and Pam Steelman are celebrating their very first Fourth of July together.

Steelman was given up for adoption when she was 6 years old. However, later in life, she decided to find out who her family was.

In May of 2017, the sister found each other through Facebook.

“I have always said my whole life I've always wanted a sister.. so it's the greatest gift,” said Steelman.

“After 43 years it’s still kind of hard to believe, but we just love each other a lot … we love each other very much,” said Roessler.

The sisters said they are just looking forward to making more memories together now that they have found each other.