The Quad Cities celebrates the 4th of July with annual parades

Parades in both Bettendorf and East Moline had people gathering from all over to celebrate the nation's independence day. Some came for candy, some for their families, and others came to support those who serve/have served the country.

"One of the biggest things I look forward to in the parade is all of the American Legion," said Navy Veteran Shawn Andrew. "All the different veterans that served for me, the guys that I looked up to as role models - that's one of the big things that I look forward to in the parade, to pay my respects to those who have served before me."

This 4th was an extremely hot one, so those who came to the parades were constantly stressing water and shade to anyone else who might be out as well.

"A lot of water, a lot of shade. Stay indoors as much as you can because it's sweltering to say the least," said Andrew. "Just stay hydrated and take care of those around you." Bettendorf native, Melissa Hultman agreed, "A lot of water and a tent, that's about all you can do."

The parades included local sports teams and bands, organizations, and those who serve the country.