The Red Cross is getting Q-C-A residents disaster ready

A program called “Just in Time”, a special fast track training which focuses on how to help in hurricane relief effort.

23 men and women volunteers were taught all the basics about disaster response, deployment and emergency shelters.

According to Red Cross instructor, Paul Seobbing he said people who take the training classes will become Red Cross workers.

“We're giving them a very general overview of what the Red Cross does during a disaster. We will be teaching them how to work in a shelter and it’s more than just helping people and set up cots and things,” said Seobbing.

Upon completing the training, volunteers will receive paid travel, shelter, and money while away helping.

“When you volunteer, you will be volunteering…we'll get you down there, you do the work, and we'll make sure that you can get down there and help wherever you can,” said Seobbing.

Volunteer Cindy Miller said she has been helping the Red Cross for nearly 14 years.

“I enjoy working with the public. I want to help people that are in need. It's just heartwarming to go out to be able to help,” said Miller.

Miller said she is all familiar in helping others, as it is not her first time helping for a hurricane.

“I helped with Katrina, I helped with other hurricanes and floodings. It's just a helping hand and a warm heart for them," said Miller.

According to volunteer Mackie Mullane, she said she wants to go to the U.S. Virgin Islands to help those in need.

“The reason why I’d like to go to the Virgin Islands is that it’s going to be a harder situation. We might not have really good shelters so I'm going to be willing to get down and dirty and live hard for a minute,” said Mullane.

Mullane said she knows the mission is completely different from her day job as a jewelry designer but she wants to help where she can.

“I know that things happen and people always go through hard times and there's got to be somebody to help; so basically I wanted to be that person because I know that's what I would want would want if something were to happen to me,” said Mullane.

For more information on how to receive training by the Red Cross to help with Hurricane Relief effort, contact your local Red Cross office in your area.

The classes run from 8 AM to 5 PM

Next Illinois Region Red Cross Training will be in Springfield, Illinois on September 16, 2017.

Red Cross Website Link:

www.redcross.org