The Savanna-Sabula bridge is gone, now officials turn to the clean up process

The old bridge connecting Savanna, Illinois and Sabula Iowa is officially gone. After much anticipation from locals, constructions crews imploded the old Bridgeway that served as a gateway for the two communities since 1932.

"Huge explosion first what an incredible experience to come down here and see so many people come to experience this moment," said Savanna Mayor, Chris Lain.

City officials and IDOT officials say the implosion couldn't have gone more smoothly. Now officials head straight to work to get those pieces removed as efficiently as possible. Officials say 3 cranes will be used to remove the large sections of the bridge onto barges over the next 3 days.

"We're working around the clock through the weekend too get these large pieces out so we're hopeful by Monday that the channel will be completely opened," said IDOT spokesperson, Guy Tridgell.

Some residents were concerned about small portions of debris in the river, but officials say those will not be a problem.

"There aren't small chunks, this was designed and engineered so big pieces would fall into the river and pick them up relatively easy," said Tridgell.

Although the bridge is gone, Savanna city officials do plan to keep pieces of the bridge with them, a local artist will put together a piece alongside the Savanna riverfront.

Officials say there are some sections of the bridge that weren't imploded today; they hope to have the entire bridge removed by May.

