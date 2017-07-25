The Trump administration is launching a new effort to clean up pollution.

Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt signing off today on a list of recommendations made by the Superfund Task Force.

Pruitt created the group in May in an effort to prioritize the clean-up of federal Superfund sites.

These 13-hundred sites across the country require long-term clean-up of harmful contaminants. Including one in Galena, Illinois, the Bautsch-Gray site.

According to the EPA, the Bautsch-Gray site in Jo Daviess County included an operational lead and zinc mine. Since it closed in 1975, tailings from the mine property have continued to erode and move toward residential properties, wetlands, and fisheries. Erosion of these materials contaminated soil, groundwater and surface water. Waste piles contain elevated levels of lead, arsenic and other heavy metals, and soil samples from around the site and a nearby residential property contain elevated levels of lead. EPA is currently investigating the extent of contamination at the site.

The Superfund Task Force recommends the EPA include expediting the process and encouraging private investment.

Pruitt believes the time for action is long overdue saying, "“Historically we have not done this as expeditiously as we should you know when you have that many sites and you have literally hundreds of sites that have been on the list and languishing in a way that they shouldn’t we need to have more priority, more focus to achieve better outcomes for those citizens across the country.”

Pruitt is asking EPA regional heads to submit progress reports within 60 days.

You can search for Superfund sites, and cleaned up locations HERE