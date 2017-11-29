A new look is coming to a section of Third Street in downtown Davenport. A Scott Community College project which will revitalize an area between Main and Brady Streets. It's the $32 million urban campus.

Two vacant bank buildings will become a ninety two thousand square foot, state of the art educational institution. Science and computer labs, a community room, and a virtual reality classroom, are some of the educational attractions.

Eastern Iowa Community Colleges Chancellor Don Doucette believes the new campus will make education more accessible to potential students. The economic impact is also quite significant.

There are twenty million dollars of construction contracts involved in the project. The downtown campus is also expected to be good for retail business. Classes at the urban campus begin in January. The campus will accommodate fifteen hundred students under one roof.

Classes at the Kahl Education Center will relocate to the new campus. The Kahl will be developed into apartments designed for students and young professionals.

Grants, tax credits, and gifts helped to pay for a significant amount of the project. A new day is dawning for higher education in Davenport's downtown!